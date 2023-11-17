Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.