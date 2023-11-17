Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 19,022 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,145 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,616 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.