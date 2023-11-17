Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 36,044 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $144.62 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.83.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

