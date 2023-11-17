Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,448 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.08. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $291.60.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

