Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 67,722 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RODM opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

