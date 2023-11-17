Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.58 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.