Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 153,542 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $341,804,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

