Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $714.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

