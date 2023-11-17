Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 84,773 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 59,828 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 74,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 101,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,866,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

