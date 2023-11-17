Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,969 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

