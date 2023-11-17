Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $77.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

