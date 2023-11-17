Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

