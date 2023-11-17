Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $466.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

