Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,914 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,914 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.