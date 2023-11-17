Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,642 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

