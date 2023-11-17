Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after purchasing an additional 517,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.67, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

