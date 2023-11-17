Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $219.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

