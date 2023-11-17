Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

