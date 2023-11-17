Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
