ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACDC. Morgan Stanley cut ProFrac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $8.10 on Monday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $6,071,676.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 3,409 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,237,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,791. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ProFrac by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ProFrac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

