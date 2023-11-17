Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

