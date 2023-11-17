Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $127.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

