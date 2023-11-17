Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.76 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $211.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average is $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

