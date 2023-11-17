Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.