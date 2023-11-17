Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dover by 65.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

