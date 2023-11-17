Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,474,000 after purchasing an additional 837,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

See Also

