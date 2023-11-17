Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.