Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,344 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

