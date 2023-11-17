Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 334 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 73.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

