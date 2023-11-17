Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,063 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAS opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

