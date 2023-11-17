Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 532 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

CHRW opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

