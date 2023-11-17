Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

