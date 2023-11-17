Pundi X (New) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $132.19 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.51451401 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $8,781,713.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars.

