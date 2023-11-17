Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 603,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth $246,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

