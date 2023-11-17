PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PVH stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

