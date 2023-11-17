Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

