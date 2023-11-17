Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

ANF stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

