Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Boosted by Analyst

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $133.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lesaka Technologies by 53.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.