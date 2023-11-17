Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Issued By Desjardins

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Alithya Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.
Institutional Trading of Alithya Group
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
