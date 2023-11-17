Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Issued By Desjardins

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Alithya Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Alithya Group

About Alithya Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

