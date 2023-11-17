Quaker Chemical Co. (KWR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on January 31st

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE:KWR opened at $172.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 191.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after purchasing an additional 90,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 29.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

