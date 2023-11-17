QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QCOM stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

