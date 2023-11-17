QUASA Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $179,009.82 and $6,512.70 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00106918 USD and is down -29.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,509.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

