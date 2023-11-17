Raymond James Downgrades Enviva (NYSE:EVA) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Enviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enviva

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE:EVA opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

(Get Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.