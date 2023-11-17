Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells $158,000.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,335.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $176,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $217,250.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 335,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 314,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

