Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells $158,000.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,335.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $176,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $217,250.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 335,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 314,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

