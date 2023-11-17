Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,407,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,814,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $58,463.30.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $79,165.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 987,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

