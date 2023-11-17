Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 12.7%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.28. 1,168,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,254,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $79,165.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,475,104.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $296,456.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $79,165.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460,730 shares in the company, valued at $66,475,104.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,957. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

