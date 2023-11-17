Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 10.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.85. 2,994,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,736,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,237 shares of company stock valued at $416,698. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

