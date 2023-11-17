Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,222,000 after buying an additional 275,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RF opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

