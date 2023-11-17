Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $271.84 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $196.11 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.73.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,156 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

