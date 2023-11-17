Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $10.32 on Monday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.