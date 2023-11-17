Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.374 per share by the bank on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $911.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

